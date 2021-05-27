Heat continues for the rest of the week

The hot, humid weather will continue through the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Friday. This will bring plenty of sunshine today and temperatures will be back into the 90s through Friday.

A few clouds will move in late in the day on Friday ahead of the next cold front. That front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms and cooler weather. A slight chance for showers will continue Sunday, and it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. This cooler weather will continue to start next week. We will dry out for your Memorial Day with temperatures remain slightly below average. Temps will slowly warm into mid week as some rain chances return.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 95-96 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 67-70 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 95-96 inland, 88-90 beaches.