MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The heat and humidity continues to build across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Daytime highs into the 90s. Heat index values in the triple digits. There is no relief insight.

As we head into the end of the week. The heat will continue to build over the area. The sea breeze will help the coastal communities stay right around 90. In the Pee Dee we will see temperatures soar into the middle to upper 90s. We will also remain fairly dry during this timeframe as well. Shower and storm chances are very, very low.

Heading into the weekend, the heat looks to stick around. The hottest temperatures of the summer season are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s possible along the coast. Upper 90s possible in the Pee Dee. A few locations could reach the triple digits. Heat index values will soar into the triple digits over the weekend. We will start to see a better chance of seeing some showers and storms develop on Monday.

The tropics are fairly quite. We have been tracking three systems. Today that has been narrowed down to one. The system near the Southeast coast has lost its strength. The system that has moved off the African coast has a 30% of development over the next week. It is still a long way away from the United States.