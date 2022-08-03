Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Friday, bringing plenty of sunshine and above-normal temperatures. Rain chances will stay low through Friday. Hot and humid again today with a stray thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s but with the high humidity, it will feel more like 102-105.

There will be plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday, and the sea breeze will be a little stronger, keeping temperatures in the 80s along the coast. It will still heat up into the mid-90s inland. High pressure will weaken for the weekend, and there will be a better chance for scattered thunderstorms, especially on Sunday. Also, it will not be as hot with highs in the 80s to near 90. It will heat back up next week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm inland. Highs 95-97 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 93-94 inland, 88-89 beaches.