It will be a warm start for the work and school week as humidity slowly climbs. Warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds. A few storms could develop in the afternoon and into the evening. Most of the rain will fall east of I-95 today. All cities will be in the 80s today with the best potential for storms will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The exact same thing is forecast for Tuesday but the effects will be fairly widespread with most cities likely to see afternoon storms which could once again include pea-sized hail and gusty winds.

Showers and storms will still be seen throughout the remainder of the workweek. There is less known about the intensity of those storms past Tuesday, but the precipitation midweek is associated with a cold front. Temperatures will be fairly constant throughout the week with upper-80s to near 90 for most of the Pee Dee and low to mid-80s along the coast.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas late on Friday, increasing the storm chances. The front will move offshore early Saturday morning, cooling us off a little. A few storms could linger behind the front Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will cool a little more for Sunday, back below average.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a stray p.m. storm possible. Highs 86-88 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, partly sunny and warm. Lows 64-66 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered p.m. storms. Highs 88-90 inland, 80-82 beaches.