Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue. High pressure offshore will keep typical summertime weather around through the rest of the week. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be close to normal in the upper 80s and 90s.

High pressure will strengthen over the weekend and into next week. This will lower rain chances and increase temperatures. Highs over the weekend will be in the 90s, with mid-90s away from the coast. The hot and mainly dry weather will continue into next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid-70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-90s.