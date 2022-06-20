Hello all! I hope this Monday has treated you well. Pressing on into the overnight period we are not going to be as cool as we were Sunday night. Look for lows tonight to range in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will continue to push upwards tomorrow as mostly sunny skies hold up.

As temperatures soar again by the middle of the week, the humidity will also rise as well. Be on the lookout for inland heat index values on Wednesday to surpass the 100 degree mark. Conditions should remain dry, at least up to that point with rain chances to return the next day.

Isolated showers/storms do not pop up until Thursday afternoon. There is a chance for rain from Thursday to Sunday, but no days currently will be a total washout. Most of everything looks to remain isolated, but continue to check back as our weather story updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear and milder with lows back to the mid-upper 60s.

Tuesday: Good deal of sun with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tuesday Night: Limited clouds with lows just above 70 to the upper 60s.