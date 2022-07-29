Good morning all! I hope your early Friday start is going well, while temperatures are a bit more bearable. A heat advisory is in effect again for today. Highs will range in the mid to upper 90s across the region, but heat index values will again press into the range of 105-110 degrees. Keep up the heat safety!

It will stay hot and humid through the weekend, but not as hot as it has been. High pressure will weaken for Saturday and Sunday, and a cold front will get closer to the area. This will bring a better chance for isolated thunderstorms, and will knock our high temperatures into the low to mid 90s for the weekend. This typical hot & humid weather will continue to start next week with scattered t-storms popping up each day. High pressure will strengthen toward mid week, with lower rain chances and slightly hotter temps.

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 98 inland, 94 beaches.

Tonight: Partly clear skies with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.