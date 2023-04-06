MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today’s afternoon temperatures and dewpoints will be soaring. High dewpoints mean the humidity will be noticeable and temperatures will be 10 degrees or so above average. The Pee Dee will see the mid-80s and the beaches will top out in the upper-70s.

Low temperatures will be very mild tonight with all cities remaining in the 60s and the conditions will be mildest at the coast.

For tomorrow there is rain in the forecast, but most of the activity with be in the Pee Dee, the coast looks relatively dry for tomorrow but cloudy most of the time. A stationary front will be in the area Friday afternoon and will continue to generate showers for all of Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures on Friday will be cooler but still in the low-70s

Saturday is going to be a washout so do not make outdoor plans. Rain totals will range from 1-2″ with the highest totals forecasted to be inland and along the border belt. Saturday is also going to be much cooler as northerly flow and cold air advection penetrate the area. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid to upper-50s which is 10-15 degrees below average. This Easter could be the coolest since 2007.