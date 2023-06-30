MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of light showers have been impacting communities west of I-95, and a little bit more cloud cover is keeping temperatures slightly cooler for now, but temperatures will climb to near normal by the midafternoon. Expect highs in the upper-80s to near 90 at the coast and low-90s inland. The heat index for today is noticeable, but not in the triple digits.

For tonight, mostly calm with passing clouds. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

To start your holiday weekend tomorrow expect partly sunny conditions and scattered showers and storms during the midafternoon. Temperatures will feel hotter tomorrow. The air temperatures will be in the upper-80s at the beach with a heat index of 95 degrees. Inland will be in the low-90s again, but it will feel like 101 degrees.

Temperatures and humidity will be soaring for Sunday, Monday, and the Fourth of July. On Sunday, temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. The hottest temperatures will be inland. The heat index will range from 101-108 degrees.

Monday will be the hottest with temperatures again in the low to mid-90s, but the heat index will be higher and range from 106-109 degrees. Feel-like temperatures in the triple digits continue for the Fourth of July, but not as extreme as Monday. Still, heat indices over 103 degrees can be dangerous if you do not take caution.

Throughout the weekend it will be mostly dry, a passing storm is always possible when the humidity is this high. Rain coverage increases on Tuesday to 30%.