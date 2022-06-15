We are still having a hot and humid one for this Wednesday!

Highs today will mostly range in the 90s with a good deal of sun holding up. Inland feel-like temps will yet again surpass 100 degrees. Today and tomorrow with both be partly sunny and mainly dry, but temps will back off a bit more for Thursday. Scattered t-storms are possible Friday so stay tuned for updates!

Heat safety will still be a must in the coming days with summer right around the corner. This upcoming weekend looks to be on the mainly sunny side with a dip in humidity, that most will welcome in for sure.

Today: Partly sunny and very hot with highs near 90 to the upper 90s.

Tonight: Partly clear with low temps in the mid to low 70s.

Thursday: Good breaks of sun with highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s.