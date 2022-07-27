The hot and humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will stay strong over the Carolinas through Friday. Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and muggy. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and it will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be over 105 in the afternoon. The heat will continue on Friday, but there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm. The area of high pressure will weaken over the weekend, and a cold front will move into North Carolina. This will bring a better chance for scattered thunderstorms, and it will not be as hot. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s this weekend. The scattered thunderstorms will continue to start next week, then high pressure will get stronger by the middle of the week. This will lower rain chances and heat it back up.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 94 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.