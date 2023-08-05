MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight we will be staying dry. It will be partly cloudy at times and low temperatures will be near 70 inland and mid-70s at the coast.

In the Pee Dee, tomorrow morning expected some patchy fog, but it will quickly lift out of the areas the morning heats up. Tomorrow afternoon it will be hotter with temperatures approaching the mid-90s inland and upper-80s at the coast. It will still be humid, but not enough for triple-digit heat.

Heat will continue to build and peak on Monday and Tuesday. The forecast for the Pee Dee remains in the mid-90s, but the heat index is forecasted over 105 degrees on Monday and over 100 degrees on Tuesday. The Grand Strand will be in the low-90s with a heat index over 105 degrees on both Monday and Tuesday.

There is a slight rain chance tomorrow night, but better rain chances late Monday night into Tuesday.