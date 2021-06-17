Heat returns to finish off the week; potential tropical system could bring rain to Carolinas

Conditions will remain pleasant for the next few days with lots of sunshine for the end of the workweek. After a really nice afternoon with low humidity and highs spot on with our normals for this time of year we’ll see a quiet night ahead, with clear skies and lows in the 60s. We’ll heat back up tomorrow and Saturday, with most highs into the 90s. Saturday in particular will be on the warmer side as we see some more heat a humidity return to the area.

The chances for storms returns on Father’s Day Sunday. The chances for storms increase into the start of next week and will linger into mid-week as we deal with the remnants of our third potential tropical system, Claudette.

The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico up to 90% over the next 2-5 days. Likely later this evening or early Friday morning storms in the southwestern Gulf will become more organized and reach Subtropical or Tropical Depression status. If those storms do become more organized they will become our third tropical system of the year and be named Claudette. The system is expected to continue to trek north further into the Gulf and bring some heavy rain to the Gulf coast, in particular portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

After moving on land the remnant of that system will start to drift east towards the Carolinas and bring us some more chance for rain this upcoming week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, Lows: 62-64 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Friday: sunny and warm. Highs: 90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.