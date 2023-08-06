MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A line of heavy rain is approaching the area, but as it continues to the east it will fade fast and the rain will never make it to the coast. Most of the night will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow has two main headlines: Extreme heat for the afternoon and potentially severe weather in the evening. The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a heat advisory for Scotland County. NWS in Wilmington, which handles weather alerts for the other seven counties in our viewing area, has not issued any heat alerts even though the forecast is calling for feel-like temperatures over 107 degrees. Nonetheless, those alerts can still be issued, but as of 6:30 p.m., they have not.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper-90s inland and low-90s at the coast. Tomorrow there is a heat concern but also a severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk (level 3) for severe weather west of I-95, a slight risk (level 2) from I-95 east through northern Horry County, and then a marginal risk (level 1) to the coast. Most of the day is calm this severe outlook is for storms that will come around sunset. There is not a tornado threat, but there is a 5% hail risk and a 30% chance for damaging wind gusts for communities under the enhanced risk.

Mostly dry for Tuesday and Wednesday, but still hot with temperatures in the low-90s at the coast and mid-90s inland.