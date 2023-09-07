The oppressive heat continues across the area for one more day. We will once again see high temperatures well into the 90s inland, near 90° along the coast. The heat index will be slightly better today, topping out from 98° to 102°. A cold front will slowly make its way into the Upstate Friday, bringing us a chance for a few storms and a gradual cool down.

The cold front will stall out over the weekend, keeping the storm chances around. The temps will be much cooler in mid 80s with heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

The front should finally start to move off the coast by Monday and we’ll briefly dry out. Sunny and dry for Tuesday with another cold front set to move in Wednesday with more storms.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-95 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. Highs 90-91 inland, 86-87 beaches.