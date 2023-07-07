Hot, humid weather with the chance for thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Typical summertime weather will continue today and into the weekend. Today will be the hottest day of the extended forecast with highs in the low to mid 90s. Temperatures will drop back down to near normal for the weekend, in the upper 80s and 90s, and there will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

A cold front will move into the area early Monday, bringing a higher chance for storms and cooler temperatures. Highs will stick to the 80s on Monday before returning back to normal on Tuesday. We could briefly dry out midweek before storm chances return on Thursday.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 94-95 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 73-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.