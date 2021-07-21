Heating back up today with lower storm chances

After a couple of wet days, we will dry out a bit for the rest of the week. The front that has been stalled over the Carolinas will weaken today as drier air moves in. There will still be a chance for a thunderstorm, but they will be more hit or miss than the past few days. Slightly more sunshine today will lead to warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid 80s along the coast to near 90 inland.

Most places will stay dry on Thursday, and temperatures away from the coast will warm into the low 90s. This more typical summertime weather will continue Friday, with some scattered storms Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s through the weekend with a lot more sunshine and mostly dry conditions.

We’ll heat up even more to start next week with the chances for storms returning each afternoon… but these pop up storms will be hit or miss.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.