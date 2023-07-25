Heating back up as rain chances remain low. Mostly sunny, hot and humid today. We could see a few isolated showers or storms this afternoon but most will remain dry. Temperatures will climb back up to around 90 along the coast, mid 90s inland. The heat index will also climb back up to around 100 degrees this afternoon. These temperatures with low rain chances will hold for the rest of the week as the heat index remains anywhere from 100° to 104°.

The heat will be turned up for the end of the week and the weekend! We are expecting to see the highest temperatures we’ve seen this summer. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 90s in the Pee Dee this weekend with coastal areas heating to the low to mid 90s. The heat index will also climb to 105° to 108°. We will also remain fairly dry through Saturday. A cold front will approach the Carolinas Sunday evening, increasing the storm chances as we remain hot and humid.

The tropics are fairly quite. We are tracking two areas in the Atlantic that have a low chance of development over the next 7 days. One of those system is just off the Southeast coast. It could slowly strengthen over the next 7 days. We will keep our eyes on it.