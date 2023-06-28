Hot, humid weather will build in for the end of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and muggy with low temperatures mostly in the 70s. High pressure will build in from the west, bringing heat and humidity. The hottest weather we have seen so far this year will move in tomorrow, and continue through the 4th of July. Temperatures will be a little bit above normal with highs in the mid 90s away from the coast, and heat index values over 100. We will likely see some days with heat index over 105, which will bring a heat advisory. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will return on Friday, and continue into next week. Rain chances will stay low, but with the heat and humidity, there will be a chance for a thunderstorm each day.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.