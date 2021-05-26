Heating up for the rest of the week

Hot, humid weather will continue through the end of the week. High pressure will keep it hot and dry through Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s away from the coast. A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms, and a nice cool down for Memorial Day weekend.

High temperatures will be back in the 80s Saturday through Monday. There will be a small chance for a lingering shower on Sunday.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-96 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 67-69 inland, 70-71 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.