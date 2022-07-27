Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. It will be hot and humid today with a slight chance for a few afternoon storms, mainly inland. Highs will heat into the low to mid 90s but with the high humidity, it will feel more like 105°-108°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for our entire area from 12pm until 8pm.

High pressure will strengthen toward the end of the week, and it will heat up even more. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday with heat index values over 105°. Most places will stay dry Thursday and Friday.

The high pressure will weaken over the weekend as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. This will bring back the chance for thunderstorms. This will also help cool it down a little, and temperatures will return to near normal by Sunday. The cold front will push back to the north to start next week and rain chances will decrease as temperatures heat back up.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray afternoon storm possible. Highs 96-97 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.