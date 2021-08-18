Heating up for the second half of the week, staying humid with chance for thunderstorms

More sunshine through the rest of the week will heat us back up into the 80s and 90s. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move further to our north today but the south flow will continue. There will still be plenty of tropical moisture left behind, so it will stay humid, and the chance for thunderstorms will remain. A mixture of clouds and sunshine today will warm us into the 80s to near 90, but we will still see scattered thunderstorms.

High pressure will build in for the end of the week and into the weekend, bringing partly sunny, hot and humid weather. There will be the chance for pop up thunderstorms each day. This typical summertime weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.