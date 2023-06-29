Hot, humid weather will build in for the end of the week. Today will still be relatively comfortable with a heat index of only a few degrees above the actual temperatures. High pressure will build in from the west, bringing heat and humidity. The hottest weather we have seen so far this year will move in for the weekend, and continue through the 4th of July. Temperatures will be a little bit above normal with highs in the mid 90s away from the coast, and heat index values over 100. We will likely see some days with heat index over 105, which will bring a heat advisory. Rain chances will stay low through the weekend, but with the heat and humidity, there will be a chance for a thunderstorm each day. This pattern will continue to start next week but a cold front will approach the Carolinas late Tuesday, increasing the chance for afternoon storms.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.