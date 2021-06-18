Heating up into the weekend; potential tropical system could bring rain to Carolinas

Sunshine will dominate as we wrap up the work week and we’re heating up into the weekend. After a really nice Thursday with low humidity and comfortable highs, humidity will be back on the rise. We’ll heat back up today and Saturday, with most highs into the 90s Saturday afternoon. Saturday in particular will be on the warmer side as we see some more heat a humidity returning to the area. This combination of heat and humidity might spark up a stray storm inland Saturday afternoon.

The chance for storms increases on Father’s Day Sunday and into the start of next week as we deal with the remnants of our third potential tropical system, Claudette. Depending on the exact track of the low, we could see some heavy rain Sunday into Monday. Models are leaning towards 2-3″ of rain out of this system. We’ll remain active for most of next week as the humidity and the chance for storms sticks around.

Today: Sunny and warm. Highs: 90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows: 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few isolated inland storms possible in the afternoon. Highs: 93-95 inland, 88-90 beaches