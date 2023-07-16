MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy for tonight with a couple of passing showers and storms. Very muggy and mild with temperatures in the mid-70s in the Pee Dee and upper-70s at the coast.

Tomorrow will be hot and uncomfortable again. Several hours of sunshine make for several good hours at the beach or pool. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon; the typical summertime pattern. High temperatures for tomorrow will be near 90 at the beach and mid-90s inland.

Dangerous heat is expected later in the week as temperatures continue to rise. Tuesday-Thursday will be mostly dry with only an isolated shower expected, but the humidity will be brutal.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low-90s at the beach and mid-90s inland. No heat alerts are anticipated, but that will not be the case Wednesday-Friday. Temperatures will continue to climb to the mid-90s at the Grand Strand and mid to upper-90s inland. At this point, heat alerts are looking very likely as the heat index is forecasted over 105 degrees by midweek.