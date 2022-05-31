High pressure will continue to control our weather as we heat up. We’ll start the day with some patchy fog throughout the region, but most of it will be gone as soon as the sun is up. Another hot day is on the horizon. Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s for the Grand Strand and low 90s throughout the Pee Dee.

High pressure is in control for the vast majority of the week. It will be strengthening on Wednesday and begin weakening on Thursday ahead of a cold front. As a result, the hottest days of the seven-day forecast are Wednesday and Thursday. For both days, we can look forward to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees for the beaches and mid-90s inland.

A cold front approaches Friday and will bring showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on both Friday and Saturday. Temps will cool down on Saturday, but as we dry out Sunday into Monday, we’ll heat back up.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 91-93 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 66-69 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-95 inland, 87-88 beaches.