Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather this week, keeping it hot and humid. High temperatures today will be in the 90s with heat index values over 100. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out today, but most places will stay dry. High pressure will get stronger toward the end of the week, and temperatures will rise. By Thursday and Friday, places away from the coast will heat into the upper 90s with heat index values over 105. Rain chances will stay low through Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms could develop late on Friday and will continue through the weekend. A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Saturday, increasing rain chances and lowering temperatures. Temperatures will be back to normal for Sunday and Monday.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 95-96 inland, 90-92 beaches.