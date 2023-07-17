Today will be hot and uncomfortable again. Several hours of sunshine will make for several good hours at the beach or pool. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon; the typical summertime pattern. High temperatures for today will be near 90 at the beach and mid-90s inland but the heat index will make it feel more like 100-102°.

Dangerous heat is expected later in the week as temperatures continue to rise. Tuesday-Thursday will be mostly dry with only an isolated shower expected, but the humidity will be brutal. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low-90s at the beach and mid-90s inland. No heat alerts are anticipated, but that will not be the case Wednesday-Friday. Temperatures will continue to climb to the mid-90s at the Grand Strand and mid to upper-90s inland. At this point, heat alerts are looking very likely as the heat index is forecasted over 105 degrees by midweek.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas to end the week. This will increase our chances for storms and help to lower our temperatures. It will still be brutally hot on Friday but highs will drop to the low 90s on Saturday and then upper to around 90° on Sunday.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered PM storms. High 92-94 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated PM storms. Highs 94-96 inland, 92 beaches.