Temperatures will climb through midweek ahead of a late-week cold front. Today will have patches of sunshine but we are still going to be dealing with showers and thunderstorms primarily during the midafternoon. Coverage looks decent with about 30% of the area receiving rain today. Temperature-wise, it will be a degree or so warmer but still close to normal. Upper-80s are forecast for the Grand Strand, low-90s for the Pee Dee and low-mid-90s along the border belt.

Tuesday has a similar trend, but less rain is expected. High temperatures will still be warming and will max out on Wednesday. Temperatures by midweek will be in the low 90s for the coast and mid-90s inland.

A cold front is expected to move in on Thursday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday. The cold front will move off short on Friday, but we’ll see some lingering showers.

Luckily, the cold front will provide some relief in time for the weekend. Temperatures and humidity are expected to be much more pleasant for this weekend.

Today, sun and clouds with scattered storms. Highs: 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows: 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible. Highs: 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.