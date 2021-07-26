Heating up this week as storm chances return

Temperatures continue to climb as storm chances build early this week. Mostly sunny, hot and humid today with a slight chances for a stray shower or storm. Highs today will be right around average and will trend that way thru mid week. Storm chances increase for Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

We’ll stay hot and humid through mid-week, heating up even more for the end of the week. Heat index will remain in the triple digits for the end of the week and into the weekend. Scattered storm chances return for the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray shower possible. Highs: 92-95 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 73-74 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Tuesday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs: 90-92 inland, 86-87 beaches.