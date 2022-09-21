Hot weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday, bringing clear skies and above-normal temperatures. There will be more sunshine today with high temperatures in the low 90s away from the coast. The hot weather will continue Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. It will be sunny for much of the day Thursday with clouds moving in late in the day.

A cold front will move through Thursday night with a few showers, then much cooler weather will move in. High temperatures on Friday will stay in the 70s, even with sunshine all day long. Temperatures will cool into the 50s Friday night, and it will stay cool on Saturday. It will be a little warmer on Sunday ahead of another cold front that will bring a slight chance for showers on Monday.

Today, sunny and hot. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s.