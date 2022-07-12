Warmer weather returns for the next couple of days. The front that brought the rain this weekend and has been stalled to our south will push back to the north and dissipate later today. This will allow the south winds to return, which will bring back more humidity. We’ll see more sunshine today and temperatures back to near normal with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Most places will stay dry today, but we cannot rule out a stray thunderstorm.

Wednesday will heat up ahead of the next cold front. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. There will be a chance for a thunderstorm on Wednesday. The cold front will move in Wednesday night and stall in our area through the rest of the week. This will bring back clouds and higher rain chances for Thursday and Friday, and the potential for heavy rain. The front should dissipate over the weekend with more sunshine and less rain.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72-74 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.