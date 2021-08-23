Heating up to start the week with isolated storm chances. Typical summertime weather will return today with more sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s and 90s. Heat index will climb to around 100 this afternoon. There will still be a chance for pop up thunderstorms this afternoon. Storm chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday, keeping us from getting as hot.

We’ll briefly dry our for Thursday but the typical summertime weather will return Friday and continue through the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with Isolated afternoon storms. High: 92-93 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 73-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scat’d storms. Highs: 90 inland, 86 beaches.