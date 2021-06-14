Heating up to start the week with low storm chances

Heating up to start the week with lower rain chances. We’ll be seeing a mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning and afternoon followed by a small chance for some isolated storms inland this evening. We’re also going to see the heat increase as well, back to the upper half of the 80s for the coast, with low 90s inland. We’ll heat up a little more on Tuesday, ahead of a cold front.

Limited shower and storm activity will try to linger into mid week but will look to finally take a break with abundant sun slated for Thursday and Friday! We’ll heat back up into the weekend with highs on Saturday topping out near 90° along the coast, mid 90s inland. The chance for storms returns on Sunday

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: sun and clouds with an isolated late day storm inland. Highs: 90-92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows: 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tuesday: Hotter with isolated showers around. Highs: 92 inland, 88 beaches.