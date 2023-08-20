MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — As we head into late August, two things are heating up. That is the temperatures, and the tropics. Let’s get into the here and now, and then we will focus on the tropics.

The heat is back. The ridge of high pressure over the central United States, continues to expand to the east. Meaning we continue to climb in the temperature department each and every day. Today highs will reach the lower 90s over our Pee Dee communities. A fairly strong sea breeze should keep our Coastal towns in the upper 80s today. That sea breeze could produce a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. It is August, we are hot, and humid, that little sea breeze could be all that is needed to generate an isolate storm or two. Highs today mange to make the low to mid 90s across the Pee Dee.

As the central part of the Country bake under high pressure, it starts to make a run toward us in the Eastern Carolinas. This will likely be one of the warmest weeks of the summer. The good thing is, it will also promote drier air, so I don’t expect our lows to be as high as they were last week. Lows this week will be near 70, instead of 80. This pattern also will keep us dry. So those rain chances are near 0% through at least midweek.

As we continue through the week into the weekend we will remain in the 90s in the Pee Dee, while Coastal communities will be a little cooler, with a wind shift out of the northeast. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s. A shower or storm possible as well. As we head to Saturday temperatures jump back close to 90 at the coast. The Pee Dee stays in the 90s all week.

The Tropics continue to heat up. We have numerous area to watch. Tropical Depression 6 formed last evening. It had a brief window to strengthen. Over the next few days it will battle wind shear and drier air, and is not expected to remain a depression long. We have two other areas with a 70% chance of development over the next week. Also a possible storm could pose a threat in the Gulf of Mexico this week, bringing much needed rainfall to Texas. As of right now, none of these pose a threat to the Carolinas.