Ian will impact our weather through Friday night. Tonight will be windy with rain developing and becoming heavy after midnight. Tomorrow will be stormy with heavy rain and strong, gusty winds. 3-6 inches of rain is expected, and winds 40-60 mph may gust up to 75 mph. Coastal flooding is likely. High tide is around 11am, and strong onshore winds will develop around that time, and continue through the afternoon. A storm surge of 3-5 feet is possible. There is a chance for tornados from Friday morning into the afternoon. This tornado chance will be greatest closer to the coast. The storm will move away Friday night. Rain will come to an end, and winds will gradually diminish through the night. The weekend looks nice. It will be a little breezy Saturday, but we will see sunshine, and there will be a small chance for a shower over the weekend. High temperatures will stay in the 70s. Pleasant weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, windy with rain, heavy rain late. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, stormy with heavy rain and strong wind. Highs near 70.

Saturday, partly sunny and breezy with a chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.