The worst weather from Idalia will be tonight, then the storm will move away tomorrow. Idalia will move through the area as a tropical storm tonight bringing heavy rain, a chance for tornadoes, windy conditions and a storm surge. The heavy rain will move away late tonight, but lingering rain and wind will continue into tomorrow morning. The storm will move away and conditions will improve in the afternoon. Nice weather will move in behind the storm. It will be sunny Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s and low humidity. The nice weather will continue next week, but it will warm up with some spots in the 90s.

Tonight, heavy rain and wind. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, rain and wind in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.