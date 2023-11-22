MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The cold front that sparked tornadoes in Louisana and Mississippi on Monday moved through the Carolinas this morning. This front did not generate severe weather in our area but it did generate a nice, soaking rain and a couple of 30 mph wind gusts.

Rainfall totals through lunchtime were 0.82″ in North Myrtle Beach, 0.96″ in Florence, and 1.69″ in Lumberton. This rain means rainfall totals for the month will be normal in Florence and Lumberton and will be near normal in North Myrtle Beach. Rainfall records for today are safe in Florence and Lumberton, but North Myrtle Beach’s record is only 0.95″.

The widespread rain is over but the threat of a pop-up shower will remain through the evening commute. High temperatures were actually early this morning. The coast was nearly 70 degrees, but this afternoon will only be in the low to mid-60s.

Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will be seasonable in the upper-30s and low-40s inland and mid-40s at the coast.

Thanksgiving will be a beautiful, but cool day. It will be the perfect weather to break out a fannel or sweater. Highs on Thanksgiving will be near 60s degrees.

The clouds and rain return on Friday, but the rain will not be as widespread and it will be on the light side with no thunderstorms in the forecast. The rain and clouds dissipate again to make way for a sunny, but cool weekend with temperatures only in the mid-50s.