Heavy rain is gone but we’ll remain cooler today

Rain chances will be lower for the rest of the week. The front stalled across the Carolinas will continue to be the focus for rain and thunderstorms. This front will push offshore this morning, taking the heaviest rain with it. The heaviest rain should remain offshore today and Thursday. It will be rather cloudy today with a few showers. We are not expecting the heavy rain we saw yesterday. Temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

We will see some sunshine Thursday, and this will warm us into the mid 80s. There will still be a slight chance for a stray storm, especially closer to the coast. The front stalled offshore will move back to the west on Friday, bringing back the higher rain chances for Friday and Saturday.

The front will finally dissipate on Sunday, allowing more sunshine and warmer weather. There will still be the chance for thunderstorms Sunday with some spots warming to 90s. More typical summertime weather will be back next week with the return of hot weather and hit or miss thunderstorms.

Today, mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs: 78-80 inland, 79-81 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer with a stray storm possible. Highs in the mid 80s.