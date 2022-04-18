Heavy rain will move through the Carolinas to start the week. Rain will be very heavy and widespread from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Make sure to drive safely during the morning commute. Rain will continue throughout the afternoon but showers will become more scattered and lighter. In total, there is going to be a lot of rain. It is likely this will be the most rain we have seen this year in a 24-hour period. We could see from 1″ to 2″ of rain today before the low moves to our north. Temps today will be cooler inland, especially west of I-95 due to the track of the low pressure system. Some could struggle to reach 60 today while the beaches should climb to the upper 60s.

Temperatures will take a couple of days to return to normal. The Grand Strand will be in the mid to upper 60s for a couple of days. Inland will climb into the upper 60s Tuesday, and back to near 70 on Wednesday. The beaches won’t make it to the 70s until Thursday. But sunshine is the headline all the way through the weekend!

Today, cloudy and breezy with heavy rain possible for the first half of the day. Highs: 56-64 inland, 66-70 beaches.

Tonight, gradual clearing and chilly. Lows: 40-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and mild, Highs in the mid to upper 60s.