Heavy rain possible again today

The wet weather we saw yesterday will be back again today. A weak cold front pushed into the Carolinas yesterday and will linger in the area today. This will keep the high chance for showers and thunderstorms going today, especially this afternoon. There will be the potential for heavy rain. Most spots will see 1-2 inches of rain, but a few areas will see more that can lead to minor flooding. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today and that will keep high temperatures in the 80s.

The front will dissipate by Wednesday, and we will see some more sunshine. This will warm us into the 80s to near 90. There will still be scattered thunderstorms Wednesday, but not as much rain as the beginning of the week. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend with hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.