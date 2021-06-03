Heavy rain possible Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. The plume of rich tropical moisture will continue over the Carolinas tomorrow, then shift offshore over the weekend. Scattered showers will continue tonight. More of the same tomorrow with more showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible tomorrow with some spots receiving over two inches of rain. The rain chance will continue tomorrow night, especially close to the coast. High pressure will build in over the weekend with more sunshine, but we will still have the chance for thunderstorms. Weekend storms will be more numerous on Saturday, and will be mainly afternoon pop up storms. With more sunshine, it will warm up a bit. High temperatures away from the coast will be close to 90 on Sunday. This warm, humid weather with a chance for late day thunderstorms will continue next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.