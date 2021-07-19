Heavy rain possible to start the week

A cold front will push into the Carolinas today, increasing our rain chances. We’ll start the day with a few showers but rain chances will increase this afternoon with heavy downpours possible.

The front will hang out through Tuesday, keeping the rain chances higher. Highs will remain in the mid 80s for today and Tuesday. The cold front will dissipate Tuesday night and we’ll get back to the summertime pattern with afternoon storms on Wednesday.

We’ll also heat back up, with highs in the upper 80s to 90 on Wednesday, slightly hotter for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scat’d storms, some heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scat’d showers. Lows: 69-71 Inland, 72 Beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered storms, some heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid 80s.