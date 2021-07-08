Heavy rain this morning as tropical storm Elsa moves through

Tropical moisture from Elsa will bring heavy rain today. Elsa will be a weakening tropical system as it moves through the Carolinas today. The heaviest rain will be through the morning hours.

There will also be a chance for an isolated brief tornado with a tornado watch in effect for all counties east of I-95 until 9am. The heaviest rain will end late morning, then scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon. 1-3 inches of rain are expected with minor flooding possible. It will also be windy with winds of 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph.

The winds will diminish late in the day. Elsa will be long gone by Friday, but it will remain warm and humid, and that will lead to scattered thunderstorms. High pressure will build in for the weekend with sunshine and warmer weather. Highs temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with a small chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon. This hot, humid weather will continue next week.

Today, windy with showers and thunderstorms, heaviest rain in the morning. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with rain and thunderstorms. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.