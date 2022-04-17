MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Happy Easter! Clouds stayed away today and allowed us to enjoy a beautiful end to the weekend. Stray showers will become increasingly likely during the overnight hours before becoming widespread around 2 a.m. tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will be cooler-upper 50s along with the coast and lower 50s through the Pee Dee. Some cities may see temperatures in the upper 40s.

Rain will be very heavy and widespread from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Make sure to drive safely during the morning commute. Rain will continue throughout the afternoon but showers will become more scattered and lighter. In total, there is going to be a lot of rain. It is likely this will be the most rain we have seen this year in a 24-hour period. There is good agreement with the European and North American Models which indicate 0.75″-1.0″ in Florence and Laurinburg. With 1.0″-1.5″ in Lumberton, and the most rain falling along the Grand Strand projecting 2.0″ in Myrtle Beach.

Temperatures are also difficult to forecast for tomorrow. The beaches will be in the upper 60s, but there is cold air damming impacting inland making it harder to forecast the high temperature. Cold air damming with when high pressure in the northeast advects cold air to the south/southwest. Colder air is denser and therefore will stay at the surface. Due to the Appalachian Mountains, the cold air is ultimately stuck at the bottom, creating a pool of cold air. Lumberton and Laurinburg could be struggling to hit 60s degrees tomorrow. I have seen models range anyway from 58-64 degrees in Lumberton tomorrow.

Temperatures will take a couple of days to return to normal. The Grand Strand will be in the upper 60s for a couple of days. Inland will climb into the upper 60s Tuesday, and low 70s Wednesday. The beaches won’t make it to the 70s until Thursday. But sunshine is the headline all the way until next weekend!