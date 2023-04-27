MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — Very cloudy and cool in the Pee Dee this morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s throughout the area.

Heavy rain is expected after sunset as a warm front lifts throughout the viewing area. Rain will continue after midnight but things will wind down by the morning commute on Friday. Clouds and the warm front will keep temperatures very mild tonight in the low to mid-60s.

For Friday expect a calm start to the day, but scattered showers and even a storm by the midafternoon and evening time. Most of the rain is currently expected to be in the Pee Dee and along the border belt tomorrow. It is going to be warm and humid as well. High temperatures tomorrow in the mid-70s at the Grand Strand and near 80 degrees inland.

Saturday will be mostly dry but still hot and humid. The coast will be near 80 degrees and the Pee Dee will be in the mid-80s.

Rain returns on Sunday as a low-pressure center moves to the northeast and a cold front swings through the area. Most of the activity will be Sunday evening.