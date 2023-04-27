Rain and thunderstorms tonight will continue into tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A warm front moving through will generate the rain, bringing potential for heavy rain tonight. The heaviest rain will be gone by morning, but we will still have scattered thunderstorms around through tomorrow. This storm system will move away tomorrow night, and nice weather will build in for Saturday. We will see partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. Another storm system will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms Saturday night through Sunday. Once this moves away Sunday night we will have dry weather build in that will last through much of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.