MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures will be well below average today with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. There has not been a lot of rain this morning, but rain will be more widespread after sunset and will continue through the morning commute tomorrow.

There are going to be periods of heavy downpours into the overnight hours, so there is like to be some pooling along the sides of roadways as you head out the door tomorrow morning, so drive carefully. An umbrella and a jacket are going to be a must for tomorrow. The morning temperature is going to be in the upper-30s and low-40s in the Pee Dee and mid-40s at the coast.

The good news is that tomorrow is not going to be a total loss. Rain ends in the midafternoon and clear skies will return as well. Highs tomorrow will be in the low-50s.

Skies will be clear Friday night into Saturday and temperatures are going to be very cold and well below average. It will not be as significant as the Christmas cooldown but it will be cold for sure.

Low temperatures Friday night will be in the mid to upper-20s and there is going to be a breeze, so the wind chill factor needs to be considered. Friday night winds will be northerly at 10-15 mph. Along the coast, you should expect a wind chill in the low-20s Saturday morning and the Pee Dee will feel like the teens.

Sunshine will be widespread on Saturday but it will be cold with temperatures only in the mid-40s.