Idalia will move through our part of the Carolinas tomorrow into Thursday as a tropical storm. Tonight will be partly cloudy with scattered showers. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain, which will be heavy at times late in the day. The worst of the storm will be tomorrow night with heavy rain and winds gusting past 40mph. There will also be a threat for tornadoes, especially closer to the coast. The wind and rain will continue into Thursday morning, then it will clear and calm down in the afternoon. Cooler, drier weather will move in behind the storm with plenty of sunshine Friday through the weekend and high temperatures in the 80s with low humidity.

Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with periods of rain, heavy at times. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday, rain and wind in the morning, then clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.