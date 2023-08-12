MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we are in the middle of the dog days of summer. The temperature this weekend will be able to verify it. Highs this weekend will challenge the hottest temperatures we have experienced this summer season. Lots of sunshine this weekend will allow our temperatures to rise well into the 90s. The heat combined with the humidity will have the heat index values soar into the triple digits. In fact this weekend, we could see some of the highest temperatures and heat index values we’ve seen all summer. So be sure to take those heat precautions.

As we head into the new week, the heat will be sticking around. In fact Monday and Tuesday will be even hotter than Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday. That will bring a drop in the temperatures to the upper 80s, near 90. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as well.

Thunderstorm chances will continue for the rest of the week. We keep 30-40% chance of showers and storms in the forecast through this coming Friday. Our temperatures will remain closer to 90, instead of the low to mid 90s we will experience over the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet for now. Nothing brewing yet. We are starting to move into the most active time of the year, mid August through early October.